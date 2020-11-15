Nevada marijuana workers can’t get permits amid backlog

FILE – In this July 1, 2017, file photo, a cashier rings up a marijuana sale at a cannabis dispensary in Las Vegas. A Nevada judge ruled Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, that some new retail marijuana stores can open, some applications for licenses can be reviewed again by state officials and some companies that were denied licenses in December 2018 still won’t get a permit. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Hundreds of workers in Nevada’s marijuana industry are working with out-of-date agent cards.

The cards, which are required by the state, are backlogged waiting for federal background checks and other processing delays made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports businesses are worried that, despite recent state moves to speed the process, they’re going to be penalized. And employees are worried for their jobs in a tumultuous economy.

State officials are trying to conquer the backlog. Most recently, for example, the board extended the expiration dates for permanent agent cards by 90 days and temporary agent cards through Jan. 31.