LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man and woman who were arrested earlier this month on charges related to mail theft are now facing new felony charges after further investigation.

Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas were arrested in Mesquite on Dec. 5 on multiple felony charges including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.

Left: Roger Jenkins. Right: Lindsey Sarac. (Photo: Mesquite Police Department)

According to the Mesquite Police Department, after Jankins and Sarac were arrested detectives recovered a stolen motorhome and two trailers that they had been living in.

During a follow-up investigation of the stolen vehicles, detectives found a forgery lab, false identifications, blank and forged checks, stolen credit cards and identification documents from over 70 victims, stolen sports memorabilia, stolen mail keys, a 9mm handgun, and stolen industrial equipment.

As detectives sorted through the evidence and shared information with multiple agencies, they were able to close out eight active Mesquite incidents resulting in dozens of new local felony charges for Jenkins and Sarac.

Sarac was charged with the following charges:

Felony possession of a stolen vehicle

Felony possession of stolen property valued at over $30,000

Felony possession of a financial forgery lab

Two felony counts of forgery

Three felony counts of possession of a credit card without consent

72 felony counts of possession of a document of personal identifying information

Four counts of felony injury to property

Four counts of gross misdemeanor conspiracy to commit injury to property

Jenkins is facing the following charges:

Felony possession of a stolen vehicle

Felony possession of stolen property valued at over $30,000

Felony possession of financial forgery lab

Two felony counts of forgery

Three felony counts of possession of a credit card without consent

72 felony counts of possession of a document of personal identifying information

Four counts of gross misdemeanor conspiracy to commit injury to property

Felony prohibited person in possession of a firearm

According to police, earlier in December officers responded to multiple reports of mail theft over several months, including reports of fraud as a result of stolen personal information.

Detectives found surveillance footage of a large flatbed truck driven by Jenkins and Sarac. It was later discovered that the truck was stolen from Las Vegas.

On Dec. 5, an officer saw the stolen truck in a fast food drive-through. When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, hopping a curb and nearly hitting two police cruisers, according to police.

The suspects were eventually spotted running away after abandoning the stolen truck. Sarac had a handgun that she attempted to dispose of as she ran, police said.

Jenkins and Sarac were detained and taken into custody.

Officers also obtained information that both suspects are wanted for questioning

by the United States Postal Inspection Service for the robbery of a mail carrier at gunpoint in Henderson in November.