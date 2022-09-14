LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A northern Nevada man pleaded guilty to assaulting officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection on Wednesday.

Josiah Kenyon, 35, of Winnemucca, allegedly attacked officers and caused more than $40,000 in damage during the riot.

Court documents said Kenyon was in the Capitol Building near a Senate Wing door wearing a Jack Skellington costume from about 2:53 p.m. to 3:18 p.m. While outside the building, he allegedly tried to break a window with his fist before using a flagpole to hit it.

At around 5 p.m., he “used a variety of objects to assault officers,” according to court documents. He allegedly threw a large plastic pylon at officers and struck them repeatedly with what appeared to be a table leg with a protruding nail.

Evidence in Josiah Kenyon’s case as shown in court documents (KLAS)

Evidence in Josiah Kenyon’s case as shown in court documents (KLAS)

Evidence in Josiah Kenyon’s case as shown in court documents (KLAS)

Josiah Kenyon (U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Nevada)

He was arrested in Reno on Dec. 1 last year. He pleaded guilty Wednesday to assaulting an officer with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 15, and faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in prison for each of the two charges.

Over 870 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the Capitol insurrection.