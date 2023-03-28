LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A single-vehicle crash left one man dead after he lost control of his vehicle along US 95, Nevada State Police said.

The man was identified as Gary Earl Oliver, 62, of Indian Springs, according to NSP.

The crash happened on Tuesday, March 21, just before 10:30 a.m. southbound on US95, south of mile marker 93.

When troopers arrived they determined Oliver who was driving a Toyota Highlander failed to

maintain his marked travel lane and traveled into the dirt center median southbound on US95. Police then believe Oliver steered the vehicle back towards the travel lanes which caused the vehicle to rotate clockwise.

His vehicle then struck a concrete culvert causing it to overturn.

Oliver was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of impact and was partially ejected.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries from the crash, police stated.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 14th

fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 15 fatalities.