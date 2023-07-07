ELKO (KLAS) — A man died in a deadly crash in Northern Nevada in late June, according to a Friday release.

Around 10:10 p.m. on June 30, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol responded to a report of a crash on Interstate 80 near mile marker 301 in Elko.

Police said a silver Ford Ranger pick-up truck was driving east on Interstate 80 in the far-left lane. The driver, identified as 61-year-old Mark Lupercio, made a sudden lane change to take the off-ramp.

Lupercio lost control and police said the car ended up in the dirt lot between the off-ramp and the interstate. The truck then rotated counterclockwise and overturned, according to a media release.

The release stated the driver was not wearing a seatbelt, causing him to be ejected from the truck. Impairment is considered to be a factor in the crash, police said.

The passenger in the truck was uninjured.

Mark Lupercio was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) is investigating the crash.

If anyone witnessed this accident or has any information, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.