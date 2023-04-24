LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A man involved in a DUI crash that left a woman dead back in November was sentenced on Monday.

Yonas Nerea had previously agreed to a plea deal back in January and was sentenced to up to six years in prison in court on Monday.

Court documents stated that Nerea who was 19 years old at the time, smashed into 43-year-old Andrea Robles’ car, at Flamingo and South Lindell roads which then hit a pole and caught on fire back on Nov. 26.

Nerea was driving on a revoked Nevada driver’s license at the time of the crash and admitted to officers that he was drinking tequila and smoking marijuana, according to a police arrest report,

In January, Nerea pleaded guilty to charges that included driving under the influence resulting in death.

Nerea’s attorney said he is trying to clean up his act, but the Robles family said the feel differently.

“This has been horrible, my sister is 16 years old, this has been the most messed up thing that’s ever happened to our family. I don’t think he’s getting enough time,” Briana Stewart the victim’s daughter stated during the sentencing.

Nerea was sentenced to 28 months to 72 months in the Nevada Department of Corrections.