LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Nevada man is dead after he was hit and killed by a pickup truck while walking in a roundabout, according to Nevada State Police Highway Patrol.

On Nov. 15 around 5:10 p.m., Nevada State Police responded to a report of a crash at the roundabout intersection of Oasis Boulevard and Ivy Lee Crest in Mesquite.

NSP said a GMC Canyon pickup truck was driving northbound on Oasis Boulevard approaching the roundabout when a pedestrian walked into the lane toward the GMC, outside of a crosswalk.

The GMC then hit the pedestrian, NSP said.

The pedestrian, identified as 69-year-old Gordon Dwyer of Mesquite, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This marks NSP Southern Command’s 66th fatal crash, resulting in 80 fatalities in 2023.