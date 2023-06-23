RENO (KLAS) — A jury convicted a Northern Nevada man for the murder of a pregnant indigenous woman on the Pyramid Lake Indian Reservation in Dec. 2020, according to a release by the United States Department of Justice.

Michael Burciaga, 36, stabbed his pregnant girlfriend multiple times, causing her death and the death of their unborn child in Dec. of 2020, according to court documents and evidence presented at the trial.

Shortly after midnight on Dec. 15, 2020, officers with the Pyramid Lake Police Department were called to the victim’s home located on the Pyramid Lake reservation in Nixon, Washoe County.

The call was made by the victim’s 15-year-old daughter.

Burciaga was convicted of murder in the first degree within Indian Country, a violation of the Protection of Unborn Children Act, and domestic assault by a habitual offender within Indian Country.

The victim was not named in the release.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 25 by Chief United States District Judge Miranda M. Du. He faces a statutory minimum sentence of life in prison.

For a list of local and state resources for domestic violence and abuse victims, visit this link.