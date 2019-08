LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Native-American man on the Ely Shoshone Indian Reservation is facing charges of first degree murder in the death of a child.

U.S. Attorney Nicholas Trutanich and FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ray Johnson announced in a news conference that a federal grand jury indicted Colon Jackson. According to the indictment, the child was killed by child abuse on Jan. 9, 2019. The child was born in 2015.

No other details were released at the news conference.