Nevada man accused of assaulting officers during Jan. 6 Capitol riot taken into custody

Evidence in Josiah Kenyon’s case as shown in court documents (KLAS)

Northern Nevada man joins 2 others arrested in Nevada earlier this year

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Federal authorities have arrested a third Nevada man for his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, officials announced Friday.

The FBI took Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, into custody on Wednesday in Reno. Investigators said he wore a distinctive Jack Skellington costume from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” that day, which helped track him in the crowd.

Kenyon is accused of assaulting officers, including with a table leg with a protruding nail, officials wrote in court documents. Investigators said Kenyon threw objects at officers during the riot as well.

According to court documents, several people tipped off the FBI about Kenyon after the agency released photos of suspects connected to the insurrection.

One of the tips came from a family member, officials said.

Investigators also tracked Kenyon’s movements on the Washington Metro system, they wrote in court documents.

A booking photo for Josiah Kenyon, 34, of Winnemucca, Nevada. (Washoe County Sheriff’s Office / KLAS)

Kenyon faces charges of engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, civil disorder, and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers with a dangerous weapon, among other charges.

Nearly a year after the insurrection, the FBI has arrested nearly 700 alleged participants, including two other Nevada men.

The FBI took Nate DeGrave, 32, and Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin, 34, into custody at DeGrave’s apartment near the Las Vegas Strip at the end of January.

DeGrave and Sandlin are accused of planning to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power, beginning in December 2020. The FBI arrested Sandlin outside of DeGrave’s apartment the same day of DeGrave’s arrest.