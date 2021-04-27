Nevada loses title of fastest growing state since 1960s, drops to No. 5

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After decades as the fastest growing state in the nation, Nevada has slipped to fifth-fastest.

Nevada has had the fastest growing population dating back to the 1970 U.S. Census (71.3%) — and Nevada was barely in second in the 1960 census, posting a 78.2% growth rate compared to Florida’s 78.7%.

During boom years in the 1980s and beyond, Nevada’s population growth was far above other states as Las Vegas attracted people in search of jobs. The 1990 census showed 50.1% growth, and the population continued to explode, with 66.3% growth by the 2000 census.

Figures from the 2010 census showed 35.1% growth — still far above second place Arizona (24.6%).

Census data released Monday showed Nevada at 15% growth, behind Utah (18.4%), Idaho (17.3%), Texas (15.9%) and North Dakota (15.8%). Arizona was ninth on the list, at 11.9% population growth.

And California, with 6.1% growth, has been outpaced by other states to the point that it will lose a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Here’s a full look at growth rates across the nation:

Only a few states lost population, with West Virginia topping that list, shrinking by 3.2%. Mississippi lost 0.2% and Illinois lost 0.1%.