Nevada lithium mine project hit with SEC complaint

Tiny stems of Tiehm’s buckwheat are pictured growing in a greenhouse at the University of Nevada, Reno in this Feb. 10, 2020, photo. (AP Photo/Scott Sonner, File)

RENO — Conservationists have filed a complaint with the Securities Exchange Commission accusing an Australian company of misleading investors about how soon it might start building a lithium mine in Nevada.

The mine worth potentially $1 billion is at the center of a fight over a rare desert wildflower. It’s the only place in the world Tiehm’s buckwheat is known to exist.

Ioneer Ltd. told investors in July it intends to have all the necessary regulatory approvals in place by next summer

But a government official told The Associated Press that US land managers don’t anticipate a decision on the fate of the project until January 2022.

The site for the mine is a place called Rhyolite Ridge. It lies north of the Silver Peak lithium mine, west of Tonopah.