Nevada Legislature welcomes 3 new Latino members; Assemblywoman Gonzalez shares agenda

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It has been 11 days since the Nevada Legislature began session and this year three new Latino members are promising to leave a mark.

8 News Now caught up with freshman democratic Assemblywomen Cecelia Gonzalez, and she represents District 16, which is in the central portion of Clark County.

She is half Thai, half Mexican.

She says it has been different because of the pandemic, but she’s working hard to get things done.

On her agenda is preservation of land and water and income protection for Nevadans.

She stated that her heart is in the criminal justice system. She is working on a bill which would add more funding for prisons and change the public’s view on offenders — basically giving them a second chance.

“All folks are here to work on issues and make nevada a better place. It’s about figuring it out what issues we can work together,” Assemblywoman Gonzalez said. “I think we will see less bills this session because of covid and we are in a budget crisis and we keep that in the forefront.”

Gonzalez is joined by Assemblywoman Elaine Marzola and Senator Fabian Donate in the 2021 Nevada Legislature and the Nevada Hispanic Legislative Caucus.

Gonzalez added she is a proud member of the LGBTQ community and is hoping to get more involved in that area but is unsure if that will be in a leadership or supportive role.