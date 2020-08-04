Nevada Legislature passes pandemic eviction protections

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Nevada lawmakers passed a bill on Monday to empower courts to grant 30-day stays on eviction proceedings until they can be resolved through alternative mediation.

The bill passed through the state Senate on Sunday and Assembly on Monday, with bipartisan support in both chambers from lawmakers concerned about the lasting ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic and associated economic downturn.

With the state’s eviction moratorium nearing its Sept. 1 expiration date, tenant advocates said it would provide needed relief to households and overburdened court systems. It now heads to Gov. Steve Sisolak, who is expected to sign it.