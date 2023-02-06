LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada lawmakers are getting to work in Carson City with the opening of a new legislative session Monday and a new political playing field.

A Republican governor and Democratic legislature set the stage for a complicated few months. It’s the start of 120 days of lawmaking, compromise, and cutting deals. Or if you live in Carson City, 120 days of a lot more people.

In the shadow of Nevada’s capitol, simpler joys were found Sunday. Izzy McGoff who has lived in Carson City for more than 20 years enjoyed the quiet during a snowy walk with a dog. He knows it will change come Monday, as it does every two years when lawmakers return.

“It gets pretty busy,” he said. “A lot of the restaurants are a lot more full. A lot of the hotels are pretty packed.”

Lawmakers will spend the next four months trying to get their agenda passed or someone else’s stopped. However, this time Democrats and Republicans say there are areas of common ground.

“I’m there for good policy for the state of Nevada to not look at the personalities of it, whose carrying the bill or who wants this bill but is it good policy,” Republican Assemblyman P.K. O’Neill said.

This session lawmakers have the benefit of a projected tax revenue increase. It’s the driving force behind new Governor Joe Lombardo’s proposed budget — the largest ever at $11 billion. Democrats wonder where the money will go. Education is the top item on the agenda.

“We’re really glad to see that the Republicans are joining in on the idea that we have been talking about and actually passed in 2019 which is a percent funding plan,” Democratic State Senator Nicole Cannizzaro said.

Other topics include state worker funding, public safety, and election reform.