Nevada Legislature begins process of redrawing political district maps

CARSON CITY, Nev. — A redistricting committee in the Nevada Legislature convened for the first time on Thursday.

State lawmakers are preparing to redraw congressional and legislative district during the once-in-a-decade reapportionment process.

The committee plans to hold educational meetings throughout the state in October, hitting large cities, small towns and tribal areas.

Afterwards, lawmakers are expected to hold a special legislative session to redraw political maps in November.

The redistricting process will be governed by Democratic-majority Legislature.

How lawmakers choose to redraw the maps could sway Nevada’s two swing congressional districts and influence the composition of the statehouse for the next decade.