Nevada leaders release statements, videos thanking veterans for their service

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As Americans across the country pay tribute to those who’ve served in the U.S. Armed Services, local leaders are commemorating Veterans Day through statements and videos.

U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) released the following statement commemorating Veterans Day:

“Nevada is home to over 225,000 veterans, and Veterans Day gives our state and this country an opportunity to show our gratitude for their tremendous service,” said Senator Rosen. “We honor the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform and pay respect to the generations before them who defended America’s freedom. Veterans continue to be models of patriotism and courage across the globe, and it is our responsibility to ensure they have an honorable transition back into civilian life. That includes access to high-quality health care, transition support, disability compensation, mental health services, and educational assistance. While sending our thanks, let us also rededicate ourselves to working together to ensure no veteran is left behind. I honor our country’s veterans and their families today and on all days.”

U.S. Rep. Susie Lee (Nev.-03) released a video statement honoring Veterans Day.

“Hi there, I wanted to wish everyone a happy Veterans Day. Today is a day of recognition. Recognition of every man and woman who has answered the call to defend our freedom. There’s no higher form of service than serving our country, and that’s why Veterans Day is so important. Our recognition and thanks are the least we can do. However, if we want our recognition to mean something, we need to back it up with real action. If you sign up to defend our freedom, it’s our duty to make sure you have the opportunities to succeed when you come home. That’s how we say thank you. I promise that I will keep fighting for you in Congress and ensure that you have the opportunities that you have earned. To all of our veterans here in Nevada and throughout the country, I say thank you and happy Veterans Day.”

Today, we celebrate all the brave veterans who fought for our nation’s ideals and security. We thank them for their sacrifice and service. #VeteransDay. pic.twitter.com/kN1uii4t9q — Rep. Steven Horsford (@RepHorsford) November 11, 2020

Happy Veterans Day to all my fellow vets, including my oldest daughter Ryanne who served in the @USNavy. Thank you for your service and for your unwavering commitment to our great nation. pic.twitter.com/hMeNwZLV42 — RepMarkAmodei (@MarkAmodeiNV2) November 11, 2020

On #VeteransDay we pause to honor the brave men and women and their families who have served our country. We can never fully repay these patriots for their service and sacrifice, but we can commit to leaving no one behind. pic.twitter.com/l5FXRmchC9 — Dina Titus (@repdinatitus) November 11, 2020

