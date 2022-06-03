LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In the wake of the most recent mass shootings plaguing the nation, survivors along with local and state leaders are coming together to talk about gun violence prevention.

On Friday, Steven Horsford, Nevada democratic congressman, and Susie Lee, Nevada Congresswoman held a roundtable discussion on the need for stricter gun laws.

“It’s not just in schools, it’s in recreation centers, movie theaters, concerts, libraries, and medical centers. It’s got to change,” Horsford said.

Jamie Bunnell, with the Nevada Chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, tells 8 News Now, that as a gun owner herself, she and her family believe more needs to be done to ensure those with weapons are properly equipped to handle them.

“It doesn’t bother me to have background checks as a gun owner or wait a little bit longer to purchase the weapon that I want to purchase and I firmly believe that responsible gun owners also believe that,” Bunnell said.

Geena Marano is also a member of the organization and as a One October survivor, she says these most recent shootings, bring back the pain from that day nearly five years ago.

“I’m grateful that I am ok, but you forget how close to that you are and it’s really terrifying to hear about other people having to experience it,” Marano told 8 News Now. “I think my anxiety now has gone to every situation possible because you never know.”

Following the Uvalde Texas school shooting Congresswoman Lee signed a letter to House leadership calling for immediate action to address gun violence.

The house is poised to vote on a slate of gun violence prevention bills next week.