Nevada leaders discuss possible legislation to address injustices in law enforcement

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Increasing efforts to end injustice — that was the goal of a virtual panel Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford held Sunday afternoon, in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

As we are seeing from protests across the country, including here in Las Vegas, the nation is grappling with what happened to George Floyd. He died while in police custody in Minneapolis.

Now, Nevada’s legislative leaders are working to figure out how to address injustices, when it comes to law enforcement agencies, here locally.

Attorney General Ford and members of the Nevada State Assembly talked about potential legislation, addressing accountability, training and hiring for law enforcement, as well as the use of force.

They discussed a further expansion of body cameras, to include officers in special units, who are not currently required to wear body cameras. We saw an example of that just this week, during an officer-involved shooting near the Lloyd George Federal Courthouse.

Also, in terms of accountability, there was some talk about creating a state-wide use of force investigation process. Right now, only individual departments have their own systems of looking into excessive use of force cases.

There was also a discussion about encouraging more diversity in the hiring process, by removing certain barriers and implementing more racial bias and implicit bias trainings.

They say concrete action needs to be taken now to end the injustice.

“What we’re talking about is a cancer. And when you have a cancer, you have to get rid of it, or it affects the whole body,” said Assemblyman Jason Frierson. “So, I think we have to take it serious, and be committed to addressing it internally, so that officers feel comfortable holding their own accountable, because that doesn’t reflect what a majority of what the law enforcement community stands for.”

Legislative leaders also talked about possibly creating a new law enforcement oversight committee that would work with both the attorney general’s office and different cross-sections of the community.

The goal of all these ideas is to help keep our communities safe.

In terms of what can be done, many people on the panel say they are already getting the ball rolling on many of their ideas. A lot of it depends on the state budget, but they are hoping to address the injustice issues during the next legislative session.