Nevada lawmakers to appeal ruling that could cost $100M in school funds

Signs protesting taxes are on display on July 18, 2020, outside the Nevada Legislature in Carson City. (Greg Haas / 8NewsNow)

CARSON CITY — Nevada Democrats say they will appeal a judge’s ruling that lawmakers in 2019 improperly approved two funding measures without a constitutionally required two-thirds majority vote.

Republicans called the ruling Monday a victory.

However, Democratic leaders of the Senate and Assembly said Tuesday the ruling could cost the state nearly $100 million in funding for schools.

Judge James Todd Russell ruled from the bench Monday in Carson City, saying the language was clear in the constitutional amendment passed by voters in 1994 and 1996. The ruling says tax measures require two-thirds approval in each house of the Legislature.

Lawmakers renewed a payroll tax without requiring the two-thirds majority, and argued that it was not a new tax.