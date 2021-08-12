Nevada lawmakers start study of Sisolak’s ‘Innovation Zones’

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers kicked off a study committee on Thursday about an economic development proposal that would allow technology companies to exercise powers similar to those of local governments, if they own land and promise investment.

The “Innovation Zones” proposal first appeared in Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak’s State of the State address.

It was never introduced during the state legislative session after resistance from local officials, environmentalists and progressive groups who likened Innovation Zones to 19th-century company towns.

The governor ultimately elected to push for studying the idea rather than try to pass it during the legislative session.