Nevada lawmakers pass bill stripping police officers of some protections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation that strips some protections for police officers who are the subject of investigations received Nevada Assembly approval on Tuesday.
Senate Bill 2 passed on a 25-17 party line vote, with Democrats in the majority. SB2 repeals part of a 2019 bill that granted protection to police officers under investigation for misconduct.
Senate Bill 2 makes these changes:
- Allows use of an officer’s compelled statement in a civil case.
- Extends the time an officer can be investigated for misconduct to five years (previously one year), and allows reassignment of the officer during the investigation.
- Changes rules regarding review of evidence against an officer who is investigated.
- Changes rules regarding dismissal of disciplinary action. A challenge to one piece of evidence will not result in dismissal of the entire case. A provision does require dismissal of the case if the evidence was obtained in bad faith.
The bill now advances for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signature.
For a detailed summary, see the full bill description here.