Nevada lawmakers pass bill stripping police officers of some protections

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Legislation that strips some protections for police officers who are the subject of investigations received Nevada Assembly approval on Tuesday.

Senate Bill 2 passed on a 25-17 party line vote, with Democrats in the majority. SB2 repeals part of a 2019 bill that granted protection to police officers under investigation for misconduct.

Senate Bill 2 makes these changes:

Allows use of an officer’s compelled statement in a civil case.

Extends the time an officer can be investigated for misconduct to five years (previously one year), and allows reassignment of the officer during the investigation.

Changes rules regarding review of evidence against an officer who is investigated.

Changes rules regarding dismissal of disciplinary action. A challenge to one piece of evidence will not result in dismissal of the entire case. A provision does require dismissal of the case if the evidence was obtained in bad faith.

The bill now advances for Gov. Steve Sisolak’s signature.

For a detailed summary, see the full bill description here.