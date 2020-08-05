Nevada lawmakers OK system updates for DETR to reduce backlog of claims

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) – Nevada lawmakers passed a bill on Wednesday to expand eligibility for unemployment benefits to workers who decide returning to their jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic is too risky.

They also on Wednesday approved fixing problems with the state’s unemployment insurance system. The system has been plagued with computer crashes, jammed phone lines and confusion over eligibility.

If Gov. Steve Sisolak signs the bill as expected, administrators will be granted additional flexibility to create emergency regulations intended to reduce the lengthy backlog of unfulfilled claims.