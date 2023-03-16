LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada lawmakers are looking into reworking a law that restricts schools from suspending or expelling students who commit violent acts.

There was a hearing in Carson City for Assembly Bill 285. The statute legislators are looking to repeal is the Restorative Justice Law, which was passed in 2019 to reduce the disproportionate discipline of black and Hispanic students.

But instead, that statute has led to an overwhelming number of educators now wanting it removed.

“He showed me the pictures of the kids who were expelled, and it wasn’t overwhelmingly black and brown kids. It was all black and brown kids,” Assemblywoman Shannon Bilbray-Axelrod, (D) Clark County – District 34, said recalling the passage of the 2019 law.

Bilbray-Axelrod serves as the chair of the Assembly Education Committee. For AB 285, the bills propose removing or suspending a student who engages in certain infractions, such as violent behavior or bringing drugs to school.

The district or school would also be required to create a plan in 48 hours.

Another part of AB 285 allows schools to consider reinstating an expelled student after a minimum of a year away.

Some lawmakers that were part of the assembly education committee say the original bill had good intentions.

“We do want them to be restored and have an opportunity for restorative practices to occur in whatever ways is appropriate based on the level of that infraction,” Assemblywoman Angela Taylor, (D) Washoe County – District 27, said.

During the 2021-2022 school year, CCSD had around 8,000 violent acts reported to school police. In 424 of them, behavioral reports were filed for students who brought a violent weapon on campus.

This was the first hearing and it will be a long way to go before the bill passes. Another proposed bill AB 194 also deals with student discipline.

The Clark County Education Association says it supports any legislation that adequately addresses the issue of violence in schools and protects students and staff alike.

