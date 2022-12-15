LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several programs were approved by lawmakers at the Interim Finance Committee to provide free meals to Nevada students and to create more affordable housing in the historic Westside, along with other items.

Put forward by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and the Executive Branch the approved programs from Thursday include $10 million in American Rescue Plan funds to support the start-up phase of the College of Medicine at Roseman University.

Lawmakers also approved $11 million in American Rescue Plan funds to fund affordable housing units in a mixed-use project in the Historic Westside. The development will provide housing for residents at 60% to 80%of below of the Area Median Income.

As part of the project, a Microbusiness Park will open to provide amenities and economic opportunities for residents of the housing development.

To support an additional year of universal free school meals for Nevada students, $29 million in American Rescue was allocated for the 2023-2024 school year.

“This year may be remembered as one of the most productive years for the Interim Finance Committee – and one of the most consequential for Nevada residents,” Governor Sisolak said. “I am deeply grateful to the lawmakers for their diligent work to approve programs I put forward and for the work of State employees to bring forward these spending proposals which will have immediate and lasting effects for Nevadans from housing to food security and so many topics in between.”

Lawmakers approved more than $35 million to pay back State employees who were furloughed in 2021.

The Homeowner Assistance fund will receive $109 million in American Rescue funds to continue mortgage assistance to homeowners who suffered financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.