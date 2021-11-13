Nevada lawmakers hold special session to discuss re-districting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Lawmakers on Saturday are working to redraw political maps during a special session in the Capitol.

The main bill passed out of committee Saturday night and now moves to the Senate floor.

The redrawn map would bolster Democrats’ advantage in southern Nevada swing districts, but split Latino residents among three districts, leaving none with 40%, even though roughly 4 out every 10 Nevada residents identifies as Hispanic or Latino.

Republicans and minority groups have largely opposed it. Several senators say the bill may be changed as it moves forward to reflect testimony from the hearing.

Review journal political editor Steve Sebelius says how this year differs from the process ten years ago:

So the Democrats can ignore those republican maps, knowing whatever they produce will likely be signed by Governor Sisolak, who is a democrat. It’s not like 10 years ago, where the democrats passed their maps and a republican governor vetoed those maps and the matter went to court,” Sebelius said.

Republicans aren’t happy with the democratic bills districting lines..and minority groups feel that if the democratic lines are drawn that will dilute their voting power.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.