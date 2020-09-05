Nevada lawmakers approve funding to test teachers for COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Lawmakers in Nevada unanimously voted Thursday to approve $6.2 million for a program that will test teachers around the state for COVID-19 as they return to the classroom.

The money the Nevada State Legislatures Interim Finance Committee approved is from federal relief dollars and will go towards the TIES program, which means Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety and Screening.

The Clark County Education Association sent the following statement about TIES:

“CCEA has advocated for the approval of the Task Force Initiative for Educator’s Safety & Screening (TIES) program and the needed funding from the CARES Act for the past two months. We need this program in order to have a testing, screening, and contact tracing program in our schools before they open. Yesterday Governor Sisolak proposed the Interim Finance Committee approved the funding for that program. CCEA appreciates the action taken by the Governor and Legislators as a critical first step in reopening our schools.”

TIES was developed by the Clark County Teacher’s Health Trust. THT will oversee the plan.

For more information on the plan, go here.