LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Clark County School District confirmed to 8 News Now that school police responded to an altercation “involving a handful of individuals,” at a Las Vegas high school.

This previously undisclosed incident happened at Peterson Behavior Jr. High School.

While CCSD’s email did not have a date, State Senator Dina Neal, (D) Clark County, said a large brawl took place three weeks ago at Peterson. The Las Vegas Metro Police Department responded to the school.

Sen. Neal described it as a “gang fight” during a joint session of the Senate Education and Judiciary committees on Wednesday. CCSD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara and CCSDPD Chief Mike Blackeye also attended the session in Carson City.

CCSD added in its email that discipline was “handled through the appropriate channels” regarding the fight.