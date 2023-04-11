LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In a Tuesday news release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, it was announced that law enforcement agencies in Nevada would be stepping up efforts to cite distracted drivers.

“Nevada law clearly states that any use of a handheld electronic device—cell phone, mp3 player, GPS device, etc.—while driving is illegal, and offenders will be pulled over and cited,” the news release from LVMPD said.

Governors Highway Safety Association officials provided tips for those on the road to avoid distracted driving.

Turn it off. Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car

Turn your phone off or switch to silent mode before you get in the car X the Text. Don’t ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving. It is dangerous and against the law in most states

Don’t ever text and drive, surf the web or read your email while driving. It is dangerous and against the law in most states Spread the word. Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this

Set up a special message to tell callers that you are driving, and you’ll get back to them as soon as possible, or sign up for a service that offers this If you need to make a call, find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first

find a legal and safe place to pull over and park first Use your passengers . Ask a passenger to make the call for you

. Ask a passenger to make the call for you Prepare. Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again

Review maps and directions before you start to drive. If you need help when you are on the road, ask a passenger to help or pull over to a safe location to review the map/directions again Secure your pets. Pets can be a big distraction in the car. Always secure your pets properly before you start to drive

Pets can be a big distraction in the car. Always secure your pets properly before you start to drive Keep the kids safe . Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car

. Pull over to a safe location to address situations with your children in the car Focus on the task at hand . Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road.

. Refrain from smoking, eating, drinking, reading and any other activity that takes your mind and eyes off the road. Red lights still count. Even though you are stopped at a red traffic signal, you still cannot use a handheld electronic device.

According to officials from LVMPD, the ban on using handheld devices while driving went into effect in January 2012.