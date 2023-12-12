LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Nevada law enforcement agencies are teaming up to remind drivers that spending a few dollars on a rideshare or taxi could be less costly than facing a DUI charge this holiday season.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will join forces with other agencies for an impaired driver campaign from Dec. 16 to Jan. 3.

The campaign aims to increase law enforcement with highly visible patrols across the state to remove impaired drivers from roads as the top contributing factors in crashes are impairment and speed, according to police.

Police want drivers to know that a DUI charge can amount to $10,000 or more. It can also result in a jail stay, having a driver’s car impounded, losing a driver’s license, potentially losing one’s job, and resulting in injuries and loss of life.

More information about safe driving and the Nevada Zero Fatalities goal is available HERE.