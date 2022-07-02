LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Law enforcement around Nevada will be on high alert this Independence Day weekend. Cracking down on boaters who operate their vessels under the influence.

The heightened enforcement is part of Operation Dry Water, a nationally coordinated heightened awareness and enforcement campaign.

July 2 through 4 is Operation Dry Water weekend, the national weekend of amplified recreational boater outreach, education, and coordinated enforcement surrounding boating under the influence.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) is imploring boaters to enjoy this boating season and help keep everyone safe by not drinking alcohol while on the water, or operating a boat after having consumed alcohol.

In addition to boating under the influence, low water levels at Lake Mead, and high winds also pose dangers to boaters. All the more reason to remain sober while operating a watercraft this holiday season.