LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — They say don’t bet against the house, and Nevada showed that’s truer than ever with an all-time record gaming win in July: $1.4 billion, according to numbers released Wednesday by the Gaming Control Board.

The number — $1,403,951,426 to be precise — eclipsed a 2-year-old record from July 2021 by a little more than $44 million. There’s a new bar to hit as casinos continue to prosper.

The Las Vegas Strip, which is the powerhouse of the state’s economy, took $834.9 million — also a record, surpassing December of last year by $20.7 million.

Comparisons to last year show the gaming win has increased by about 6.7% since last July, the Gaming Control Board’s report showed.

Casinos thrived across the state, with near-record numbers in Reno, Laughlin, Wendover and South Lake Tahoe. Locals casinos lumped together as “balance of Clark County” brought in about $143.8 million — not record territory, but 6% higher than last July.

Gamblers have plenty of money to play with, despite stiff competition for dollars as inflation eats away at purchasing power.

A look at the Top 10 highest gaming wins statewide:

Month Statewide July 2023 $1,403,951,426 July 2021 $1,359,876,493 March 2022 $1,355,229,902 July 2022 $1,315,987,732 December 2022 $1,314,478,876 March 2023 $1,312,090,406 May 2022 $1,300,066,171 May 2023 $1,289,036,827 October 2022 $1,280,704,342 June 2022 $1,277,068,155

It’s good news for Nevada’s economy going into a busy Labor Day weekend, when travel to Las Vegas is expected to crowd resorts as summer winds down. And it shows there’s an appetite for more, with opening approaching for the Sphere (September), Durango Casino and Resort (November) and a big new player on the Strip — Fontainebleau (December).

Nevada brought in $95,763,635 in percentage fees during the month of August (through Aug. 29), based on July revenues. That’s a 5.94% increase compared to the prior year’s August, when percentage fee collections were $90,394,232, the report said.