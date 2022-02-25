LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Labor Commission is seeing an uptick in worker claims about missed meals and breaks.

It’s a common problem according to the state that is growing because of the pandemic.



Employees and employers are being asked to step up and do more than they usually do.

They say that is causing a strain all around.

Ivelys Franco an investigator with the Nevada Labor Commission spoke to 8 News Now on the matter.

“For employees, if they feel like they are being overworked or not being able to take proper breaks they can always contact our office. We are here to inform them about what the laws are,” said Franco.

Remember that you can submit a claim anonymously meaning no information needs to be provided by the person just details about the business and the alleged violation.

Nevada is an “at-will” state meaning anyone can be terminated or quit for any reason or no reason at all.

