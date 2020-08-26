Nevada July gaming win down 26% during first full month of operation since February

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada gaming properties are seeing a decrease in losses since many have reopened following the COVID-19 closure that started mid-March. July was the first full month operation for gaming establishments.

The state’s gaming win for July 2020 was down 26.1% from July 2019, a much smaller loss than previous months however the Las Vegas Strip properties experienced a 39.1% decrease from July 2019, according to the Gaming Control Board.

The gaming industry has suffered significant losses since the pandemic forced closure that lasted until early June. Some properties still remain closed. The Mirage will reopen tomorrow after being closed 23 weeks.

STATE GAMING WINS: Comparing 2020 to 2019

March 2020 – gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17)

– gaming win down 39.6% (Gaming properties closed on March 17) April 2020 – gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.6% (First full month of closures) May 2020 – gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures)

– gaming win down 99.4% (Second full month of closures) June 2020 – gaming win down 45.5% (Gaming properties were allowed to reopen on June 4)

Downtown Las Vegas properties reported a $41.6 million gaming win which was down 20.6% from the previous July.

In North Las Vegas, the gaming win was $19 million which was down 28.4% from July 2019.

For the fiscal year from July 1, 2019 to June 30, 2020, the Nevada Gaming Control Board reports the overall Nevada gaming win from the previous year decreased 19.4%.

In addition, the July gaming tax collected for the state was $32 million for the new fiscal year, down 56% from the previous year.