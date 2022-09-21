LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Nevada judge has sentenced a Georgia man to federal prison for his role in an identity theft conspiracy.

Melvin Orellana of Rome, Georgia was sentenced to 18 months in federal prison, with an additional three years of supervised release, according to a release from the IRS.

He conspired with Isaac Umoreon, who operated Universal Tax Services (UTS), a Las Vegas-based tax preparation firm that used software from Orellana’s company.

Orellana worked as computer support for a company that provided tax software to businesses throughout the United States.

From roughly May of 2016 through November of 2017, the two stole and transferred thousands of taxpayers’ personal information in order for Umoreon to falsely inflate UTS’s client base in an effort to sell the company at a higher value.

Umoren agreed to pay Orellana $20,000 after UTS was sold, according to the release.

In Aug. 2017, Orellana provided Umoren with data from nearly 12,000 taxpayers whose returns were prepared by businesses using the tax software. In Nov. 2017, Umoren used this taxpayer data to fraudulently sell UTS for $6.7 million