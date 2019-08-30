Nevada judge gives OK for some new retail pot stores to open

LAS VEGAS (AP) – More than a dozen new retail marijuana shops could open in Nevada in coming weeks, after a judge gave the go-ahead to companies with owners who’ve all undergone background checks.

Lawyers for the state and businesses suing over allegations that the licensing process was flawed said Thursday that about 16 cannabis dispensaries could qualify, mostly in the Las Vegas area.

That’ll add to the 65 stores currently open statewide.

Judge Elizabeth Gonzalez in Las Vegas issued an order last week freezing the entire permit process to provide time to identify licensees that met the background check requirement.

All sides expect her order will be appealed to the Nevada Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, losing applicants are heading to trials on complaints that they were harmed by a licensing process riddled with mistakes and bias.