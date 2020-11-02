Nevada judge denies Trump challenge to mail-in ballots; appeal likely

LAS VEGAS — A Nevada judge has denied a courtroom bid by the Trump campaign and state Republicans to stop the count of mail-in ballots in Las Vegas, the state’s most populous and Democratic-leaning county.

A co-chairman of the Trump campaign in Nevada said Monday an immediate appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court is being considered.

Judge James Wilson Jr. ruled that while state election law that was reshaped last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, there’s no evidence that one vote is getting more weight than another.

Wilson’s ruling addressed several claims brought by the lawsuit.

“There is no evidence that anything the State or Clark County have done or not done creates two different classes of voters. … There is no evidence of any debasement or dilution of any citizen’s vote. Petitioners do not have standing to bring their equal protection claims.”

The judge also denied claims that Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske or Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria acted “arbitrarily.”

The lawsuit also sought broad access to observe ballot counting.

Judge Wilson addressed that in the ruling: “Ballots and verification tools contain confidential voter informations that observers have not right to know. Creating a second tier of counters, validators or auditors would slow a process the Petitioners failed to prove is flawed.”

Judge Wilson also noted the problem of adding more people to ballot processing areas “at a time when social distancing is so important because of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford applauded Wilson’s ruling.

“The president’s deliberate attempts to undermine Nevada’s elections have failed yet again,” Ford said in a Monday statement. “He has made every attempt to control the outcome of this election without any regard for the health and safety of residents or Nevada’s state laws designed to protect the sanctity of the ballot. Today’s ruling makes clear that there is a proper procedure to observe an election that even the president must follow, and it’s most certainly a victory for the constitutional rights of all Nevadans.”

Ford continued: “I would also like to applaud Secretary of State Cegavske’s commitment to ensuring that every Nevadan has the opportunity to vote in the upcoming election in a way that does not compromise the safety or efficiency of our election process. Her office has taken many steps to secure the safety of our elections and to work with local, state and federal law enforcement partners. Nevada has a history of running secure, fair elections and this year will be no different.”

Wilson heard a full day of arguments in the case last Wednesday in Carson City.