Nevada joins challenge against Trump Administration immigration rule

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — State Attorney General Aaron Ford joined with 18 other states and the District of Columbia in filing a lawsuit against the Trump Administration’s new rule allowing the prolonged detention of children.

The rule gets around the Flores Settlement Agreement which has been in place since 1997. The settlement set rules for:

Release of children “without unnecessary delay” to their parents, legal guardians, other adult relatives, another individual designated by the parents/guardians, or a licensed program willing to accept legal custody;

Placement of children in the “least restrictive setting” appropriate to the minor’s age and special needs; and

Establishment of standards for safe and sanitary conditions of confinement for children in immigration detention.

Under the Flores Agreement, children are not allowed to be held for longer than 20 days.

According to a release from Attorney General Ford’s office, the 20 attorneys general say this new rule would cause “irreparable harm to children, their families and the communities that accept them upon their release from federal custody.” They say they are concerned doing away with the Flores Agreement could do away with the sanitation and living standards currently in place.

In a recent appeal in front of a three-judge panel with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, Trump Administration lawyers attempted to argue that soap, toothbrushes and toothpaste were not necessarily required elements of a “safe and sanitary” detention environment. The appeal was turned away.

The new rules also remove the Flores Agreement requirement that immigrant children be placed in state-licensed facilities or with state-approved foster families.

Meanwhile, the government is involved in another lawsuit in which migrant families say their children were abused while in federally-funded foster care sites. That includes claims of sexual, physically and emotional abuse. The legal claims could end up costing taxpayers $200 million, according to the Associated Press.

President Trump’s Administration has repeatedly blamed the Flores Agreement for the spike in family border crossings recently. Almost 475,000 families have been apprehended or encountered at the southwestern border in the last 10 months — 90% of whom crossed illegally.