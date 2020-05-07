Nevada jobless tally keeps climbing since casino closures

In this April 18, 2020, photo, a lone worker wearing a mask cleans a pedestrian walkway devoid of the usual crowds as casinos and other business are shuttered due to the coronavirus outbreak in Las Vegas. Nevada’s governor closed the glitzy casinos and nightlife attractions in mid-March, leaving much of the famous gambling mecca empty, barricaded and abandoned. (AP Photo/John Locher)

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Federal officials report that nearly 31,000 Nevada residents filed new claims for jobless benefits last week, pushing to close to 419,000 the wave of people seeking unemployment since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March to prevent spread of the coronavirus.

New numbers reported Thursday by the U.S. Department of Labor show almost 30% of the 1.4 million workers who had jobs in Nevada in February have been idled. The official state unemployment rate last week was 19.9%.

The state of Nevada will officially release the state jobless rate and additional information on Friday.

State health officials report at least 286 deaths statewide from COVID-19, with more than 5,700 people testing positive.