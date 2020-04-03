Nevada jobless claims pile up, governor concedes problems

LAS VEGAS (AP) – U.S. labor data show more than 71,400 people filed for unemployment in Nevada last week, pushing the number of jobless claims since casinos and other businesses closed in mid-March due to the coronavirus beyond 164,000.

State officials and Gov. Steve Sisolak’s office did not immediately comment Thursday about the second week of stunning jobless figures.

The governor told reporters Wednesday the state unemployment office is adding people, expanding hours and working around the clock non-stop” to handle the flood of unemployment applications.He acknowledges there are problems and that telephone applicants are getting busy signals.