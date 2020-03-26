Nevada jobless claims jump 38 times higher than a normal week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada received about 38 times more unemployment claims than normal, new figures released today show. The numbers released by The Associated Press cover the week from March 14-21.

Nevada accounts for 93,036 unemployment claims, compared to 2.8 million people nationally. A “normal” month in Nevada sees about 2,400 jobless claims. And compared to the same week last year, claims were 43 times higher.

More than 3 percent of all claims made in the United States during that period came from Nevada.

Analysts saw the potential for the huge surge in claims, and Goldman Sachs had predicted a record number of 2.25 million claims — a prediction that fell about a third short of the actual number.

The devastating effects of the COVID-19 outbreak have stopped Nevada’s economy in its tracks as casinos shut their doors and huge conventions canceled or rescheduled events. Recent figures show 40.2% of Nevada’s jobs are in the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors.

Unemployment claims have been pouring in, but some Nevadans have still been unable to file claims as phone lines have been tied up for weeks. State officials say those reports are anecdotal, and they are taking new claims all the time.

NEVADA STATISTICS

NATIONAL STATISTICS: