Nevada issues health, safety guidance for celebrating Halloween

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The state of Nevada has issued recommendations and guidance for celebrating Halloween.
Nevada Health Response, a resource used to inform Nevadans about the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact, is urging Nevadans “to minimize the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus while having fun on these special days.”
Many traditional Halloween activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, have a lower risk because they take place outdoors or the interactions may be short.
Nevada Health Response asks to recommends the following:
HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION RECOMMENDATIONS, from Nevada Health Response:
- Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.
- Incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into your costume, and don’t use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask.
- If trick-or-treating door to door, limit the time you spend at doorways and avoid crowded doorways.
- Wash your hands before eating candy and after contacting frequently touched surfaces.
- Have adults accompany trick-or-treaters to help them follow precautions.
- Whether you’re trick-or-treating or handing out candy, keep your masks on – save the candy eating for when you return home!
GUIDELINES AND BEST PRACTICES, from Nevada Health Response:
- Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings.
- Smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups. Avoid crowds.
- Shorter gatherings are generally safer than longer gatherings.
- It’s safer to gather with people who consistently wear face coverings/masks (noncostume), keep physical distance, and follow other prevention recommendations.
- Participating in virtual activities is the safest option.
- Wear a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance whenever you are out in public or around people who are not a part of your household. (A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.)
- Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people outside your household.
- Wash your hands frequently.
- Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth or eyes with unwashed or just sanitized hands
- Be mindful that using alcohol and drugs can cloud judgement and increase riskier behaviors.
- Stay home & avoid contact with others if:
- Have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in the isolation period.
- Are currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test.
- You are sick, have any respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms.
- Any household member has COVID-19, is exhibiting respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms.
- You have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are currently in the quarantine period.
- You believe to have been recently exposed or come into contact with a COVID-19 case.
Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza vaccinations are also vital to preventing respiratory disease. Promoting vaccination can help Nevadans safely return to normal activities.