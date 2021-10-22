Nevada issues health, safety guidance for celebrating Halloween

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The state of Nevada has issued recommendations and guidance for celebrating Halloween.

Nevada Health Response, a resource used to inform Nevadans about the current status of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its impact, is urging Nevadans “to minimize the risk of catching or spreading the COVID-19 virus while having fun on these special days.”

Many traditional Halloween activities, such as door-to-door trick-or-treating, have a lower risk because they take place outdoors or the interactions may be short.

Nevada Health Response asks to recommends the following:

HALLOWEEN CELEBRATION RECOMMENDATIONS, from Nevada Health Response:

Maintain a social distance of at least 6 feet from anyone not within your household.

Incorporate a cloth or surgical mask into your costume, and don’t use a costume mask as a substitute for a cloth or surgical mask.

The COVID Trace app will help Nevadans protect each other and slow the spread by notifying you if you’ve likely been exposed to COVID-19. Download the COVID Trace app in the app store

If trick-or-treating door to door, limit the time you spend at doorways and avoid crowded doorways.

Wash your hands before eating candy and after contacting frequently touched surfaces.

Have adults accompany trick-or-treaters to help them follow precautions.

Whether you’re trick-or-treating or handing out candy, keep your masks on – save the candy eating for when you return home!

GUIDELINES AND BEST PRACTICES, from Nevada Health Response:

Outdoor gatherings are generally safer than indoor gatherings.

Smaller groups are generally safer than larger groups. Avoid crowds.

Shorter gatherings are generally safer than longer gatherings.

It’s safer to gather with people who consistently wear face coverings/masks (noncostume), keep physical distance, and follow other prevention recommendations.

Participating in virtual activities is the safest option.

Wear a mask that fully covers your nose and mouth, wash your hands frequently, and keep your distance whenever you are out in public or around people who are not a part of your household. (A Halloween mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.)

Maintain at least 6 feet of distance from people outside your household.

Wash your hands frequently.

Avoid touching your face, nose, mouth or eyes with unwashed or just sanitized hands

Be mindful that using alcohol and drugs can cloud judgement and increase riskier behaviors.

Stay home & avoid contact with others if: Have recently tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently in the isolation period. Are currently waiting on the results of a COVID-19 test. You are sick, have any respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms. Any household member has COVID-19, is exhibiting respiratory infection symptoms, or any COVID-19 symptoms. You have been exposed to someone with COVID-19 and are currently in the quarantine period. You believe to have been recently exposed or come into contact with a COVID-19 case.



Vaccination is the leading public health prevention strategy to end the COVID-19 pandemic. Influenza vaccinations are also vital to preventing respiratory disease. Promoting vaccination can help Nevadans safely return to normal activities.