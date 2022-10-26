LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It’s a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.

From card players gunned down in a saloon not wanting to give up their hand to the Clown Motel located next to a haunted cemetery, there’s enough to keep even the bravest soul up at night.

Below we have collected some of the most well-known Nevada haunts and some that have slipped through the cracks of history. By no means is this a complete list. We will cover the haunts of Las Vegas in a different story.

Haunted Places in Nevada

The Clown Motel & Old Tonopah Cemetery – Tonopah

The Mizpah Hotel – Tonopah

Pioneer Saloon – Goodsprings

Washoe Club & Haunted Museum – Virginia City

Old Middlegate Station – near Fallon

Goldfield Historic Cemetery

Silver Queen Hotel – Virginia City

The Overland Hotel & Saloon – Pioche

Mackay Mansion – Virginia City

Boulder Dam Hotel – Boulder City

Piper’s Opera House – Virginia City

Ghost Towns of Nevada