LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It’s a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
From card players gunned down in a saloon not wanting to give up their hand to the Clown Motel located next to a haunted cemetery, there’s enough to keep even the bravest soul up at night.
Below we have collected some of the most well-known Nevada haunts and some that have slipped through the cracks of history. By no means is this a complete list. We will cover the haunts of Las Vegas in a different story.
Haunted Places in Nevada
- The Clown Motel & Old Tonopah Cemetery – Tonopah
- The Mizpah Hotel – Tonopah
- Pioneer Saloon – Goodsprings
- Washoe Club & Haunted Museum – Virginia City
- Old Middlegate Station – near Fallon
- Goldfield Historic Cemetery
- Silver Queen Hotel – Virginia City
- The Overland Hotel & Saloon – Pioche
- Mackay Mansion – Virginia City
- Boulder Dam Hotel – Boulder City
- Piper’s Opera House – Virginia City
Ghost Towns of Nevada
(Source: legendsofamerica.com)
- Aurora – Mineral County, a few remains, and a cemetery.
- Austin – Lander County, many original buildings, current residents.
- Belmont – Nye County, several buildings and ruins
- Berlin-Union – Nye County, several buildings.
- Bonnie Claire – Nye County, northeast of Scotty’s Castle, has significant ruins and mining remains.
- Bristol Wells – Lincoln County, 14 miles northwest of Pioche. This old mining camp that has many remains is no longer accessible.
- Broken Hills – Mineral County, a few buildings, and mining remains.
- Candelaria – Mineral County, a few buildings and ruins.
- Chloride City – Nye County, mining remains.
- Dayton – Lyon County, several buildings, cemetery, current residents.
- Delamar – The Widow Maker – Lincoln County, mining camp, building and mining ruins, cemetery.
- Eureka – Eureka County, a few buildings.
- Fairview – Churchill County, a few buildings and mining remains.
- Galena – Lander County, very few remains
- Genoa – Douglas County, several buildings, and a cemetery.
- Gold Hill – Storey County, a few buildings, mining remnants, cemetery, current residents.
- Goldfield – Queen of the Mining Camps – Esmerelda County, mining camp, active town, many buildings, current county seat.
- Gold Point – Esmerelda County, mining camp, many remaining buildings.
- Goodsprings, – Clark County, mining camp, many remaining buildings, and current residents.
- Hamilton – White Pine County, a few buildings, ruins, cemetery.
- Hiko – Once the county seat of Lincoln County, Hiko thrived with one of the first mills in the valley that was dotted with mines. There are very few remains of the old town today. Instead, it is filled with cattle ranches.
- Ione – Nye County, several buildings.
- Johnnie – Nye County, a few buildings but on private property with no access.
- Logan City, Nevada – Mining on Mount Irish Lincoln County, a few building remains. Access on BLM Road.
- Manhattan – Manhattan County, has many remaining buildings, ruins, a cemetery, and current residents.
- Midas – Elko County, several buildings, current residents.
- National – Humboldt County, just a few buildings.
- Nelson and Eldorado Canyon – Lawlessness on the Colorado River – Clark County, mining camp, many buildings throughout the canyon, mining remains, current residents.
- Paradise Valley – Humboldt County, several buildings.
- Pine Grove – Pine Grove County, a few buildings, mining remains.
- Pioche – Lincoln County, many remaining buildings, mining remnants, current residents.
- Pioneer – Nye County, a few mining remains.
- Rhyolite – Nye County, mining camp, many original buildings.
- Rochester – Pershing County, building and mining remnants.
- Rockland – Lyon County, just a few scattered remains.
- Searchlight – Clark County, mining camp, active town, a few original buildings, and mining remnants.
- Silver City – Lyon County, mining camp, a few buildings, and mining remains, current residents.
- Strozzi Ranch – Nye County, Old cabin, shacks, fencing
- Sutro – Lyon County, few remaining buildings and mining remnants.
- Tonopah – Nye County, an active town, with many original buildings.
- Tuscarora – Elko County, several buildings, cemetery.
- Tybo & the Plight of the Chinese – Nye County, mining camp, several buildings, and mining remains, a cemetery, charcoal kilns, current residents.
- Unionville – Pershing County, several remaining buildings, cemetery.
- Virginia City – Storey County, an active town with numerous historic buildings.
- Wadsworth – Washoe County, an active town with several historic buildings.