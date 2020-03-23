Nevada inmates receive free phone calls to stay connected during visitation suspension

Nevada inmates can now receive up to two free phone calls per week thanks to a partnership between NDOC and telephone system vendor Securus. (Courtesy: Scott Kelley, NDOC PIO)

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KLAS) — A partnership between the Nevada Department of Corrections and Securus will provide eligible inmates with up to two free phone calls per week. The move is meant to help incarcerated individuals remain connected after the suspension of visitation measure went into effect March 7.

Precautionary measures have been put into place to keep inmates, correction staff and their families safe from COVID-19.

“We recognize the importance for inmates to stay connected with their family and friends,” said NDOC Director Charles Daniels in a press release. “These connections are essential to the support needed for an inmate to successfully reenter the community upon their release from NDOC.

The program is slated to run for 30 days, and pending an evaluation of its effectiveness, could be renewed.

Free calls apply to those that would normally be made from an inmate’s phone time account. The department said calls will be held to the standard call length and depend on an inmate’s phone access limitation.

NDOC also said calls that are normally free to exempt numbers will remain so and not count toward the free call count.