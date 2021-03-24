Nevada inmate walks away from prison, arrested days later in California on suspicion of homicide

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KLAS) — A Nevada Department of Corrections (NDOC) inmate was arrested in connection to a California homicide just days after walking away from a Carson City prison. The alleged incident occurred in a Sacramento County apartment on March 23 around 12:38 p.m.

On March 23, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies performed a welfare check on the apartment after the communications center received a call requesting one. They did not get an answer to the door on initial arrival, but soon discovered an adult male subject, identified as Jonathan Collin Autry, 34, was in the residence.

He was unknown to the apartment occupant’s family.

Deputies say Autry was physically resistive and fought while they worked to detain him. Deputies eventually entered and found the adult male homeowner dead after the suspect was detained.

The manner of homicide is currently unclear, and the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identify at a later time.

Autry left Carson City’s Stewart Conservation Camp on March 21. Authorities say he was serving 24 to 60 months for the following charges:

2 counts of obtaining money under false pretenses

1 count of fraudulent use of a credit card

1 count of making counterfeit money

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. If you wish to remain anonymous, click here or call (916) 874-8477.