Nevada inmate, 2nd man plead guilty in tax withholding scheme

LAS VEGAS — The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Nevada says two men have pleaded guilty in a tax withholding scheme devised while one of the men was imprisoned.

The office says 43-year-old Jabari Laquan Marshall pleaded guilty Friday to one count of theft of government money and one count of aggravated identity theft and that 27-year-old Jalen Tony Henry pleaded guilty to one count of theft of government money.

Marshall was in prison when the plan was devised, officials said.

In April 2015, Henry filed an amended tax return for tax year 2014, using false documents and claiming that — as part of the fictitious sale of the trade secrets — $5,575,633 in federal income tax had been withheld on his behalf, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Henry requested a tax refund of $1,359,645, and actually received a refund check for $1,439,039, which he deposited into his bank account.

Marshall then directed Henry to split the funds among their family members. Because of the suspicious nature of the transaction, Henry’s bank account was frozen, and the IRS successfully recovered $1,433,971 of the refund amount sent to Henry.

Marshall and Henry face Aug. 13 sentencings, with theft of government money carrying a sentence of up to 10 years and aggravated identity theft carrying a sentence of up to two years.