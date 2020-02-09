Nevada initiative proposes open non-presidential primaries

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018, file photo, voters cast their ballots, in Gates Mills, Ohio. An Associated Press review has found that thousands of Ohio voters were held up or stymied in their efforts to get absentee ballots by mail in 2018’s general election because of a missing or mismatched signature on their ballot application. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker has proposed a ballot initiative in Nevada to open non-presidential primary elections to voters of all political parties.

Officials say the initiative would create a primary system for partisan races in which all candidates would appear on the ballot, meaning nonpartisan voters would be able to participate without changing their affiliation.

Some campaign watchdogs and government advocates have argued the current closed-primary process gives both major political parties undue influence over elections.

Republican state Sen. Ben Kieckhefer submitted the ballot proposal to the state secretary’s office last week.