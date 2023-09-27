LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Nevada wildfire that first ignited last week has been successfully contained and controlled, according to Clark County.

The Huntsman Fire in Overton, Nevada, started on Sept. 22, and fire crews from multiple agencies worked together to help.

Huntsman Fire in Overton, Nevada on September 22, 2023 (Moapa Valley Fire District)

The fire spread across 469.3 acres of land has been fully contained, bringing relief to the residents.

The coordinated efforts of the Moapa Valley Fire District, Bureau of Land Management (BLM), National Park Service (NPS), US Forest Service, and Las Vegas Metro police helped in containing the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.