Nevada hospitals changing COVID-19 reporting at request of U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Hospital Association (NHA), announced Tuesday that it is changing the way data is obtained and reported from Nevada hospitals regarding COVID-19 patients based on changes announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) on July 13.

According to the NHA, the changes are significant and fulfill the agency’s request for daily data reporting on bed capacity, utilization, and personal protective equipment (PPE).

“Nevada hospitals have been diligent in reporting information to state and federal agencies as well as Governor Sisolak and his team,” Bill M. Welch, President, and CEO of the Nevada Hospital Association, said. “The reporting requests from HHS are substantial. As we adjust to the new daily data reports, there may be delays.”