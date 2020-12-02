Nevada Hospital Association cites ‘ineffective’ closures, with 30% capacity related to COVID-19

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada Hospital Association reports that 30 percent of hospital beds statewide are in use by COVID-19 patients — 33 percent for ICU beds statewide.

NHA’s daily report also indicates the three-week “pause” has thus far been “ineffective.” NHA cites growing public frustration with changing regulations, and mounting “COVID fatigue.”

Nevada continues the upward trajectory of hospitalized COVID-19 cases. Socializing the message of constant 6-foot distancing and wearing a mask, as well as enforcement measures related to sick or suspected symptomatic COVID-19 contacts isolating for 10-14 days, may prove to be the best strategy until widespread vaccination is available. On and off again closures appear to be building animosity and apathy among the public and are proving ineffective. Nevada Hospital Association report summary, Dec. 1

NHA reports that ventilator usage remains low.

“New treatment modalities and techniques have helped reduce the need for mechanical ventilation of the majority of critical patients,” the report says.

Graphs in the report show that a mid-November spike in Northern Nevada hospitalizations subsided, only to resume and surpass a mid-November peak. Hospitalizations in Southern Nevada have continued a steady growth trend.